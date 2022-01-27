Justin Langer inducted into Australian cricket Hall of Fame

Australia head coach Justin Langer has been inducted into the Australian Hall of Fame, alongside Raelee Thompson - the former fast bowler and captain who is considered a pioneer of the women's sport in the country. Thompson and Langer become the 58th and 59th inductees respectively, since the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame was established in 1996. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, in an official release said: "Honouring inductees to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame is an important and special moment for the sport. Justin and Raelee are extremely deserving inductees and it is wonderful to acknowledge and celebrate the immense achievements and contributions of these legends of our game."Justin has had a tremendous impact on Australian cricket, both at the top of the order alongside Matthew Hayden, as a coach of Western Australia and more recently as Head Coach of the Australian men's team. Raelee has been a leader and champion of cricket as a sport for women and girls through an incredible period of evolution, both as a proud player and captain of her country and continuing that passion towards ensuring that the game continues to progress and flourish for future generations," he added.

The selection committee also recognised the efforts of Raelee Thompson under whose captaincy Australia ended a 30-year hiatus to reclaim the Ashes at home in 1985 in what was her final Test appearance. Thompson plied her trade at the highest level for 13 years between 1972 and 1985, featuring in 16 Tests and 23 ODIs, while also becoming the oldest player - male or female - to take a maiden fifer in Test at 39 years and 175 days.After finishing her career on 57 Test wickets at an average of 18.24 and 24 ODI scalps at 18.66, Thompson served as a selector for long while also mentoring future generations of female cricketers at Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Cricket Club. In 2018, she was offered Life Membership from Cricket Victoria in recognition of all her services to the state side."Raelee is similarly a deserved induction, given her outstanding contribution to the game at a time where there was little fanfare at the elite level. She is no doubt one of our great pioneering female cricketers and represented the Baggy Green with such distinction - she is a worthy recipient of this recognition," King said."Raelee is an ambassador and ornament to the Women's game and was part of a team of trailblazing women - including four games as captain - who can be credited for the success that the current-day Australian Women's Cricket Team enjoys. Raelee's commitment to the betterment of women's cricket at all levels through mentoring and administration roles is inspiring, Greenberg said."To this day she remains a prominent figure in cricket, particularly at Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Cricket Club where she is a Life Member. She is hugely deserving of her induction," he added.