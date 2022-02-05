Justin Langer resigns as head coach of Australia

Justin Langer has resigned as Australia men's head coach following a meeting with Cricket Australia on Friday night. Langer's decision was made public on Saturday (February 5) by his management firm. Langer's manager James Henderson followed that up with his own statement."As a player, Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash," Henderson wrote. "Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018."

The 51-year-old Langer was involved in a lengthy meeting with the CA board on Friday at the end of which no resolution on his contract extension was achieved. Board CEO Nick Hockley later said that confidential meetings with Langer would continue before a final call.Langer's decision ends nearly four years of a topsy-turvy stint as coach for the former Australian opener. He succeeded Darren Lehmann in May 2018 in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering controversy with the team in a flux. His first assignment saw the team thrashed 5-0 in an ODI series in England. Australia now have three weeks before their next assignment, a historic tour of Pakistan. Assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who was already arranged to lead the team for the forthcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, could take over on an interim basis.