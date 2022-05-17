Kamlesh Jain of KKR franchise likely to be appointed head physio of Team India

Kamlesh Jain of Kolkata Knight Riders is in line to be the head physio of the Indian team as per a report in Cricbuzz. Jain, who has been with the Kolkata franchise since 2012, will replace Nitin Patel, in the position. Patel took over as the head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru earlier this year.

A formal response from the Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is awaited. Jain, in his mid-30s, was an assistant physio at Kolkata Knight Riders under Andrew Leipus for seven years before taking over the head physio role in the last three seasons, since 2020.

