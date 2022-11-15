Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL

Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Pollard joined Mumbai Indias in 2009 and has since been retained by the franchisee. He went on to win five IPL titles. Pollard released a statement on his Twitter handle in which he said, "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years. However, following the discussion with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I am no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. 'Once an MI always an MI'

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan – IPL Retention Special’, former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke on whether Mumbai Indians should retain Kieron Pollard, he said “Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He's been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take few tough calls and maybe this is the time. They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years. Yes, they have Tim David, who can do a similar sort of job and of course, there is another Australian in the auction that is Cameroon Green. I think they will be eyeing him to be part of the Mumbai set-up. Of course, it's going to be a tough call, but at some stage, you have to take those calls.”