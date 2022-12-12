KKCL's Killer Jeans sign up as title sponsor of India-Bangladesh Test series

Chattogram, Dec 12 The 27th Sports have signed India's largest branded apparel manufacturer Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), widely renowned for their Killer Jeans brand, as the title sponsor for India's two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting from December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Dubai-based 27th Sports have acquired exclusive marketing rights from Impress-Mattra Consortium, the on-ground rights holder of all Bangladesh cricket team's home series.

"It gives me immense pleasure to welcome KKCL which has come in as the Title sponsor of the Bangladesh-India Test series. Bangladesh always welcomes international brands and taking them on board has always been a pleasure," said Sana-ul Arefeen, Consortium Partner.

The two Tests between India and Bangladesh are a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, where India are currently placed fourth with 52.08 percentage points. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are in the last position in the championship table with 13.33 percentage points.

"We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship for the India-Bangladesh Test series 2022. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be a part of this series, especially in Bangladesh, which is one of the prominent cricketing nations in the world. The ODI series has had a brilliant kick-off with both teams competing at their best."

"We at KKCL have always promoted cricket by showcasing the Brand "Killer" along with our other in-house brands LawmanPg3, Integriti, Easies, and Desibelle in the sponsorship arena and we strongly believe that cricket is a very important medium for our brand enhancement."

"We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and 27th Sports to have given us this wonderful opportunity. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold and wish the tournament organisers, teams and players every success in this series," said Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director, KKCL.

Bangladesh and India will play the second Test from December 22-26 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka. Shakib Al Hasan is captaining Bangladesh, while K.L. 'ahul is India's skipper for the first Test as Rohit Sharma continues his recovery from a left thumb injury sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor