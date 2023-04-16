KKR rope in Aarya Desai for remainder of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Gujarat's Aarya Desai for the rest of IPL 2023.The move was announced via a media release from the IPL."He joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh," said the statement.

The statement did not divulge who he replaced in the team. However, as earlier reported, KKR are without the services of Shakib Al Hasan, who had missed the tournament citing international assignments and personal commitments.The 20-year old Desai made his First Class debut for Gujarat earlier this year and has one fifty in three outings against his name.