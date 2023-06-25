KL Rahul likely to miss upcoming Asia Cup 2023

India batter KL Rahul will miss the upcoming Asia Cup, which can jeopardise his spot in the playing XI of the ODI World Cup, which is slated to begin later this year. Notably, the opener injured his thigh while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the recently concluded Indian Premier League and has undergone surgery in London after that. He is currently at the NCA and is undergoing rehabilitation but as per Cricbuzz, the cricketer might need some more time to regain full fitness and thus, he is unlikely to be available for the upcoming continental Cup.

In his absence, Sanju Samson is likely to get an extended run in the playing XI as India need someone who can control the situation in the middle overs. After Pant’s injury, Rahul did a brilliant job at number five but his injury has opened the doors for Samson, who represented India in only 11 ODI matches, scoring 330 runs in the process. Ishan Kishan remains another option but he is more suited as an opener. Adding to the injury list, middle order batter Shreyas Iyer who had a surgery on his back is also a major doubtful for the Asia Cup.In all probability both the players are unlikely to make it to the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul is currently at the NCA in Bangalore and his continuing his rehab. As for Shreyas Iyer, who underwent a surgery on his back stress fracture is also on his road to recovery. However, not much has come to light about Iyer’s recovery.