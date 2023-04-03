KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

April 3, 2023

KL Rahul has won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Aiming to get back to winning ways, Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. MS Dhoni-led CSK faced Gujarat Titans in the season opener in Ahmedabad, losing by five wickets in a narrow defeat.

In their last battle, despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. The team’s fans will be hoping that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion. Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.

