Kohli earns his maiden ICC Player of the Month award for his T20 World Cup exploits in October

Dubai, Nov 7 Virat Kohli earned his maiden ICC Player of the Month awards for October 2022 following a series of blazing performances as India charged their way to the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals, currently underway in Australia.

Kohli was elected winner following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at icc-cricket.com.

The charismatic India batter secured the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field which included South Africa's David Miller and the in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both had key contributions at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kohli registered 205 runs with the bat, showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout the month gone by. As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against Netherlands in Sydney, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cticket Ground to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup on October 23.

Coming in at 31/4, the former India skipper asserted his dominance on the rival bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, eventually guiding his side to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls.

"It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," said Kohli.

Former West Indies international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member Daren Ganga, said, "Kohli is the quintessential batter. He displayed immense character to overcome a lean period with the bat. October saw him score an unbeaten 49 against South Africa followed by two half centuries at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG and to deliver in such style, in that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game," he added.

Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar was declared the ICC Women's Player of the Month thanks to her sensational form in their Women's Asia Cup campaign. She scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50 during the month and took eight wickets.

