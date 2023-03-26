Kolkata Knight Riders unveil new jersey for IPL 2023

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26 : Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) revealed their jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

The official Twitter handle of the franchise took to social media to reveal the new jersey.

The jersey reveal features the franchise's star all-rounder Andre Russell along with young Indian stars like Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. The team has not strayed away from its usual purple and gold colours.

"Making a statement yet again, in Purple & Gold! #AmiKKR #KKR #IPL2023," tweeted KKR.

https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1639663171366707202

Kolkata Knight Riders will start its IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

On April 6, they will be playing their first match at the home arena of Eden Gardens, Kolkata against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Last year, KKR managed a seventh-place finish in the points table with six wins, eight losses and 12 points in their 14 games. They failed to make it to the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Squad strength 22 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought in IPL 2023 auction- Shakib Al Hasan (INR 1.50 crore), N. Jagadeesan (INR 90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (INR 60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (INR 20 lakh), David Wiese (INR 1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 20 lakh), Litton Das (INR 50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (INR 50 lakh).

Players retained ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor