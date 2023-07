Kolkata Knight Riders win by 81 runs as Bangalore face embarrassing defeat

Kolkata Knight Riders have registered a big 81-run win over RCB.Kolkata Knight Riders have set a target of 205 runs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 fixture, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Thursday.

KKR reached 204/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of some good batting from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57), Shardul Thakur (68) and Rinku Singh (46). Thakur was in particularly stunning form and slammed nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, David Willey and Karn Sharma bagged two wickets each for RCB.