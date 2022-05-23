Kusal Mendis cleared of major complications after complaining of chest pain

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was cleared of any major complications following an ECG on Monday. Mendis was taken to a hospital for proper diagnosis and better management after complaining of chest pain during the opening session (in 23rd over) of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. "He underwent an ECG and there was no major issue in the report," said a Bangladesh Cricket Board official. "Hopefully he will report back to the hotel within a couple of hours as he is now under observation," he added.

It was the 23rd over of the Test, with Bangladesh in their first innings, when Mendis appeared in discomfort and lay down on the field. He was immediately tended to by the Sri Lankan medical staff. He left the playing area holding his chest soon after.In the initial update, BCB doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury had said that Mendis had to be taken to the hospital for "proper diagnosis and better management". According to Chowdhury, Mendis was suffering from dehydration leading into the match, which could be a reason behind his discomfort.Mendis scored a solid half-century in the first innings in the Chattogram Test, followed by a quick 48 in the second stint, helping Sri Lanka draw the game.

