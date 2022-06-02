Lasith Malinga appointed Sri Lanka's 'bowling strategy' coach

Sri Lanka have named Lasith Malinga as their 'bowling strategy' coach for the upcoming white-ball leg of the Australia series. Malinga will work with the national side 'providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans,' according to a statement from SLC."Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series," SLC further added in the statement.

Malinga previously had the same stint with the team when they toured Australia in February for a T20I series. Irrespective of the series loss back then, the bowlers were at their best as the Kangaroos could only manage a high score of 164 across five matches. Sri Lanka on Thursday named an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20Is, which included maiden call-ups for the young pair of Nuwanidu Fernando, the top-order batter, and Matheesha Pathirana, the right-arm pacer. The three-match series is set to begin on 7 June in Colombo.