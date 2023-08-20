Rajasthan Royals to sack Lasith Malinga as bowling coach?

Lasith Malinga will return to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, this time as their fast-bowling coach. He will replace Shane Bond who had held that position for the past nine seasons in which they emerged as one of the strongest teams in the competition. ESPNCricinfo reported that Malinga will make a return to the team as bowling coach; the Sri Lankan pacer had served at the same role in Rajasthan Royals since retiring from international cricket. Bond had joined the MI in 2015 as bowling coach and naturally worked with Malinga during the latter's playing years with the franchise as well.

Lasith Malinga, renowned for his illustrious tenure with the Mumbai Indians, clinched a remarkable five titles, encompassing four IPL crowns (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and the 2011 Champions League T20 triumph.Malinga's association with Mumbai Indians spanned 139 matches, during which he scalped an impressive tally of 195 wickets at an economy rate of 7.12. Significantly, 170 of these wickets were garnered in the IPL, firmly positioning him among the league's top wicket-takers at a joint-sixth position.

This marks Malinga's second stint within Mumbai's support staff, after his previous role as a mentor in 2018. Following his retirement in 2021, Malinga took up the mantle of the fast bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals in 2022. The franchise had witnessed a commendable season reaching the final under the leadership of Sanju Samson. However, this year's campaign saw the team narrowly miss out on a playoff spot, concluding the season in the 5th position.