IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan Imitates Lasith Malinga’s Iconic Bowling Action During MI’s Practice Session (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan showcased his playful side in a recent video posted on the franchise's official social media handle. In the video, Kishan hilariously mimicked the iconic bowling action of Lasith Malinga, the team's fast-bowling coach.

The former Sri Lankan pacer, renowned for his toe-crushing yorkers, watched with amusement as Kishan donned a wig and replicated Malinga's signature slinging arm action.

The video also featured Malinga interacting with junior cricketers and snippets from the team's practice session, including stars like Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Gopal.

For Ishan Kishan, IPL 2024 holds significant importance as he aims to make a strong comeback. Having last played in the T20I series against Australia post the World Cup, Kishan skipped the South Africa tour and subsequent home Test series against England due to mental fatigue, resulting in his omission from the BCCI's central contracts list.

With spots for the T20 World Cup 2024 up for grabs, the 25-year-old cricketer is determined to prove himself and regain his place in the national squad. Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, will commence their campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 24th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.