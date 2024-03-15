Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Indulge in Playful Rivalry in New IPL 2024 Advertisement (Watch Video)

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a week away, the battle lines are being drawn. A new advertisement featuring some of the league's biggest names showcases the playful banter that erupts when teammates become rivals.

Released on March 15, the Dream11 ad, features India captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant playfully jabbing at each other. The lighthearted exchange highlights how friendships take a backseat during the IPL's intense competition.

"Yeh Indian T20 league hai boss, yahan hawa badal jati hai! Ground pe milte hain @RishabhPant17 (This is the Indian T20 league boss. Here the mood changes. See you on the ground Rishabh Pant.)," Rohit tweeted.

In response, Pant told Rohit that team and friendship is different in the IPL. Sorry @ImRo45 bhai but team alag hai aur dosti alag hai kyunki #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi (Sorry Rohit bhai but team is different and friendship is different as there is nothing bigger than the team.)," said Pant in response.

In a surprising turn, actor Sunil Shetty chose to appear for the Mumbai Indians instead of his son-in-law KL Rahul's team, the Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik Pandya said that "this tournament belongs to no one," while playfully facing off against his brother Krunal. The ad also features legendary players like Mohinder Amarnath and Srikanth playfully debating their favorite teams.

The ad also features Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta alongside South Indian actress Samantha. Samantha playfully roots for Chennai, creating a lighthearted exchange between the two.

The much-anticipated IPL 2024 kicks off on March 22 with the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings, taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match at Chennai. The BCCI has released the schedule for the first 21 matches, played between March 22 and April 7. The full schedule will be announced once the general election dates are finalized.

IPL 2024 Full Schedule:

Match No Fixture Date Venue Time 1 CSK vs RCB March 22 Chennai 7:30 PM IST 2 PBKS vs DC March 23 Mohali 3:30 PM IST 3 KKR vs SRH March 23 Kolkata 7:30 PM IST 4 RR vs LSG March 24 Jaipur 3:30 PM IST 5 GT vs MI March 24 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST 6 RCB vs PBKS March 25 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST 7 CSK vs GT March 26 Chennai 7:30 PM IST 8 SRH vs MI March 27 Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST 9 RR vs DC March 28 Jaipur 7:30 PM IST 10 RCB vs KKR March 29 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST 11 LSG vs PBKS March 30 Lucknow 7:30 PM IST 12 GT vs SRH March 31 Ahmedabad 3:30 PM IST 13 DC vs CSK March 31 Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM IST 14 MI vs RR April 1 Mumbai 7:30 PM IST 15 RCB vs LSG April 2 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST 16 DC vs KKR April 3 Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM IST 17 GT vs PBKS April 4 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST 18 SRH vs CSK April 5 Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST 19 RR vs RCB April 6 Jaipur 7:30 PM IST 20 MI vs DC April 7 Mumbai 3:30 PM IST 21 LSG vs GT April 7 Lucknow 7:30 PM IST

The ten participating teams are as follows:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly. Delhi Capitals: Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara. Gujarat Titans: Squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz. Kolkata Knight Riders: Squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain. Lucknow Super Giants: Squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan. Mumbai Indians: Squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma. Punjab Kings: Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. Rajasthan Royals: Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

