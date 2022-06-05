Laxman, Vaughan, Ojha hail Root's 'massive achievement' in first Test vs New Zealand

London, June 5 Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and former Indian batter VVS Laxman heaped praises on Joe Root for completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket on Sunday.

Root became the second English player and 14th overall player to reach the landmark. He reached this landmark during the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

Vaughan hailed Root for achieving the "incredible" feat while VVS Laxman praised the former English skipper for a "massive achievement".

"Englands most complete all round Batter of all time .. 10000 runs & to do it with a match winning 100 is incredible .. Well done," Vaughan tweeted.

"No better feeling than a match-winning 100 in a pressure run chase. Many congratulations to @root66 on an incredible 100 and on reaching 10000 Test runs, massive achievement," Laxman tweeted.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also lavished praise on Root for a match winning knock.

"#JoeRoot has been exceptional. A hundred to win the game for his team and also completes 10k runs in the purest format of this beautiful game," Ojha said on the KOO app.

Former England skipper Alastair Cook is the other English player to cross 10,000 runs in Test format.

Coming to the game, England registered a fighting win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's.

