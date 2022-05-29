Lord's rename Sky commentary box after Shane Warne

The Sky commentary box at Lords has been renamed after Australian cricket great Shane Warne after he passed away in March. Warne was found dead in a villa in Thailand.Warne often featured as part of the Sky Sports commentary team alongside a number of his old rivals, including Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain.In recognition, arguably the most recognisable cricket ground on the planet in Lord’s has named their Sky commentary box after the spinner in tribute. In a short statement on Twitter the official Lord’s account wrote: “The @SkyCricket commentary box in the J.P. Morgan Media Centre at Lord’s is going to be renamed in memory of Shane Warne.”

The famous ground will play host to the first Test match of the English summer next week when England – under the new management of Brendan Mcullum – take on New Zealand. In the wake of the commentary box tribute, Sky Cricket also confirmed they would be sharing a two-part documentary dedicated to Warne across their coverage of the Test match.The commentary booth will be officially opened on the first day of the England-New Zealand clash on June 2, by Warne’s former Sky Cricket colleague and newly appointed England Managing Director Rob Key. A minute’s applause at the 23rd over – the number Warne wore on his back – will also take place on day one of the Test.MCC Chief Executive & Secretary Guy Lavender also spoke of Warne's legacy, and the commentary box in his name, commenting: “Shane Warne was a man who entertained us on the field and was passionate about improving the sport off it.

