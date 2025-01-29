Rajasthan Royals Unveil New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2025, Pay Tribute to Cricket Legends (Watch Video)

The Rajasthan Royals unveiled their new team jersey Wednesday for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The Rajasthan-based franchise shared a video on social media showcasing its jersey for the season. The team has maintained its blue and pink color scheme.

The colour combination has been inspired by the Vijay Stambh, one of the most iconic monuments in Rajasthan, located within the Chittor Fort in Chittorgarh. "Designed in Rajasthan, For Rajasthan. The Pink of 2025 is here," the Royals tweeted.

Designed in Rajasthan, For Rajasthan. The Pink of 2025 is here. 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/1yADw3zcqY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 29, 2025

RR honoured several cricketing legends in the video, who have contributed to the franchise's journey. The names and jersey numbers of Yuzvendra Chahal, Graeme Smith, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Brad Hodge, Rahul Dravid, and the late Shane Warne were displayed on the new kit.

The tournament is expected to begin March 21 with the final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25. Sanju Samson will continue as team captain. Former India captain Rahul Dravid, who represented Rajasthan as a player from 2011 to 2013 and served as their mentor in 2014 and 2015, is the head coach.

The Royals retained Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

The inaugural IPL champions entered the two-day auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a remaining purse of 410 million rupees. They signed 14 players, the fewest among the 10 franchises.

Notable signings include England pacer Jofra Archer, Indian batter Nitish Rana, and Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2025: