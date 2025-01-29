Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans Outside Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium as He Prepares for Ranji Trophy Comeback After 12 Years (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli, former India captain, was surrounded by fans outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday after a training session for his first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years. The 36-year-old is set to play in Delhi’s final group match of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season against Railways, starting January 30.
After the training, Kohli was mobbed by fans seeking autographs and photos as he walked toward his car. He took time to pose for pictures with a young fan before leaving the stadium. Thousands of fans gathered at the venue on Tuesday and Wednesday hoping for a glimpse of the cricket star as he prepared for his return to domestic cricket.
Kohli’s comeback to the Ranji Trophy was delayed due to a neck sprain, which caused him to miss Delhi's match against Saurashtra. Fully fit now, Kohli is set to play his first red-ball domestic match since November 2012.
The match against Railways will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made seating arrangements for 10,000 fans. Entry will be free for spectators. The DDCA has also increased security measures for the high-profile encounter. The Delhi Police will receive a letter from the association regarding security arrangements.
DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma assured fans that additional private security measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth experience for spectators. Kohli’s last Ranji match was in November 2012, where he scored 14 and 43 in Delhi's six-wicket loss to Uttar Pradesh.