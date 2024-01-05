Mahendra Singh Dhoni duped of Rs.15 crore, cricketer files compliant

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a criminal case against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited in a Ranchi court. Diwakar allegedly entered into an agreement with MSD in 2017 to establish a cricket academy globally. However, Diwakar failed to adhere to the stipulated conditions outlined in the agreement. Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement's terms, which were not honored.

Despite numerous attempts, the terms and conditions specified in the agreement were disregarded. Consequently, MSD revoked the authority letter granted to Aarka Sports on August 15th, 2021, and sent several legal notices, but to no avail. According to a India Today report, the cricketer has now filed case against the duo.

MS Dhoni was in Dubai for vacation and he celebrated the new year with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. In a video posted by Sakshi on her Instagram profile, Dhoni was seen attending a party along with his family where they experienced a brilliant fireworks show to ring in 2024. There were performances by a number of artists during the celebrations and Dhoni was seen spending time with daughter Ziva as they had dinner with friends.