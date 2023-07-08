Major League Cricket stars ring New York Stock Exchange closing bell to celebrate launch of America's new professional cricket league

New York [US], July 8 : America's new professional cricket league, celebrated its official launch in the United States by ringing the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday, July 6, 2023. This momentous occasion marks the growing presence and popularity of the sport within the US, with world-class T20 cricket coming to American audiences in a domestic league for the first time.

The Closing Bell ceremony featured co-founders Vijay Srinivasan and Sameer Mehta, alongside MLC star players Tim David (MI New York), Shadab Khan (San Francisco Unicorns), Calvin Savage (Texas Super Kings), Finn Allen (San Francisco Unicorns), Andrew Tye (Seattle Orcas), and Lockie Ferguson (Los Angeles Knight Riders). Local semi-professional and youth cricket players gathered on the trading floor to ring in the celebration of the United States' new professional cricket league.

"Ringing the Closing Bell at the NYSE is a true honor for Major League Cricket," said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of MLC. "This ceremonial moment represents a significant milestone for cricket's growing status in America and we are grateful to the NYSE for their invitation today. We are excited to introduce world-class cricket to American audiences and provide a platform for skilled and talented players to shine."

Sameer Mehta, co-founder of MLC, added, "It was a landmark moment today to ring the Closing Bell alongside some of the world's best cricketers, with dozens of youth cricketers from the local DreamCricket Academy watching from the Trading Floor. Our vision is to inspire young players and develop a new generation of American players who will compete in Major League Cricket alongside the superstars of global cricket."

Fans can catch the inaugural Major League Cricket season kicking off one week on Opening Night, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Grand Prairie, Texas. The 2023 season will be played in a round-robin format with the four best-performing teams competing in a multi-game playoff and final round to decide a champion, to be crowned on July 30.

