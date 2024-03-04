World's Oldest Living Person on Earth: Maria Branyas Morera Celebrates Her 117th Birthday

Maria Branyas Morera, World's oldest person, celebrated her 117th birthday in San Francisco, USA on Monday, March 4. Maria was born on 4 March 1907 in San Francisco, but returned to Spain with her family when she was 8-years-old to settle in Catalonia.

Morera's lived in the region ever since and has resided in the same nursing home for the past 23 years. Her nursing home stated that she is doing well health-wise, reported Guinness World Records.

See Her Pic:

Fa uns dies, vaig rebre la visita del Dr. Manel Esteller @ManelEsteller, acompanyant al Sr. Robert Young, Director del GRG, i la investigadora Natalie Coles, de Califòrnia. Investiguen en el camp de la gerontologia, la longevitat i l’envelliment humà. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y6rpGplsqK — Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) May 28, 2023

Beyond being hard of hearing and having mobility issues, she has no physical or mental health problems. In fact, she's in such good condition that she has agreed to undergo scientific testing by researchers who hope to gain further insight into the secrets to long life.

Samples of Maria’s saliva, blood and urine have been taken and will be compared with those of her 80-year-old daughter. The researchers hope that assessing Maria’s genes will aid the development of drugs which could combat diseases associated with ageing.