Marco Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has on Wednesday (October 12) named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.

Jansen was an automatic choice to replace Pretorius. The tall left-arm seamer was drafted into the South Africa ODI squad for the three-match series against India after Pretorius, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore -- the only match he played in the series.