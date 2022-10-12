Marco Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has on Wednesday (October 12) named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2022 01:57 PM2022-10-12T13:57:52+5:302022-10-12T13:58:40+5:30

Marco Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad | Marco Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Marco Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Next

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has on Wednesday (October 12) named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India. 

Jansen was an automatic choice to replace Pretorius. The tall left-arm seamer was drafted into the South Africa ODI squad for the three-match series against India after Pretorius, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore -- the only match he played in the series.

Open in app
Tags :Marco JansenT20 World Cup 2022Dwaine Pretorius