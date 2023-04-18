IPL 2023: Green's unbeaten 64, Tilak's cameo power Mumbai to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 18 Cameron Green's unbeaten 68 off 40 along with Tilak Verma's 37-run cameo off 17 balls guided Mumbai Ind to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat first, Mumbai Ind had a modest start as they scored 53/1 in the Power-play. After two tight overs, Rohit Sharma hit a hat-trick of fours to Washington Sundar to accelerate the innings. In the process, the MI skipper completed 6000 runs in the IPL before falling in the fifth over off the bowling of Marco Jansen.

Ishan Kishan then smashed a brilliant six off the penultimate ball of the sixth over. On the next delivery, he went for another six to deep mid-wicket. He got enough height but not the desired distance on it. The fielder dived in to get his hand to it but the ball didn't stick and Ishan survived.

The SRH bowlers were keeping a tight leash on MI's run rate after the Power-play as 17 runs came in next over with just one big hit as Cameron Green danced down the pitch and smokes it over the bowler's head for a maximum on the last ball of the ninth over.

Then, Ishan hit the paddle on the next and went for back-to-back boundaries against Mayank Markande to release the pressure. Halfway through MI were 80/1.

Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green steadied things in the middle before Marco Jansen struck twice in one over to shift the momentum.

After a brilliant save on the boundary on the last ball of the 11 over, Jansen came into the attack in the next over and struck twice. He first removed Kishan on the very first ball of the over. Kishan looked to thump it over long off but sliced it high over extra cover. Aiden Markram from mid-off ran back and dived in to take a superb catch.

Jansen then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 7 after conceding a six on the previous ball. Surya looked to play the lofted drive over mid-off but the ball stuck in the pitch and came off the higher part of the bat. The ball went high to the left of mid-off where Markram dived and takes another brilliant catch.

Then, local boy Tilak Verma brought the much-needed impetus to the innings. He along with Green counter-attacked and added a 50+ stand for the fourth wicket.

Tilak hammered two fours and back-to-back sixes on the last two balls of the 15th over to Jansen and collected 21 runs off the over. There was no stopping Varma as he hit a boundary and a six off the next over, giving some pace to MI's innings.

However, Tilak's crucial innings of 37 off 17 came to an end in the next over. After hitting a brilliant maximum to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he fell on the next delivery while attempting another big one. He didn't get much elevation on his shot and Markande completed the catch.

The next over Cameron Green, who was promoted up the order in tough conditions, brought up his maiden IPL fifty off just 33 balls with a hat-trick of boundaries.

Green and Tim David together collected 14 runs off the final with the latter getting run out on the last delivery of the innings. With 62 runs coming off the last five overs, MI posted a competitive total of 192 for the loss of five wickets.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Ind 192/5 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 64 not out, Tilak Verma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) against Sunrisers Hyderabad

