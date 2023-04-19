Ishan Kishan completes 4,000 runs in T20 cricket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 : India and Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan completed 4,000 runs in T20 cricket on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old batter accomplished this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match for MI against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

In the match, Kishan played a knock of 38 runs in 31 balls. His knock had three fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 122.58.

In 156 T20 matches so far, Kishan has scored 4,007 runs at an average of 28.82 and a strike rate of 130.43. He has scored three centuries and 22 half-centuries in this format, with the best score of 113*.

Out of these matches, he has played 27 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 653 runs at an average of 25.11 and a strike rate of 122.74. He has four half-centuries for India in the format, with the best score of 89.

The highest-run scorers for India in T20Is are: Virat Kohli (4,008 runs), Rohit Sharma (3,853 runs), KL Rahul (2,265 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (1,759 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (1,675 runs).

Ishan has also played 80 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he has scored 2,039 runs at an average of 29.55 and a strike rate of 133.36. He has scored 13 half-centuries in IPL, with the best score of 99.

Kishan also represented a now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL from 2016-17. He scored 319 runs for the side in 15 matches at an average of 21.30 with one fifty and a strike rate of 129.10.

He has been representing MI since the 2018 season of IPL. He has scored 1,720 runs for this side at an average of 31.90 and a strike rate of over 134. He has scored 12 half-centuries for the side with the best score of 99.

The highest run-scorers in IPL are: Virat Kohli (6,844 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477 runs), David Warner (6,109 runs), Rohit Sharma (6,014 runs) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs).

Put to bat first by SRH, MI posted a total of 192/5 in their 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 18 balls with six fours) gave MI a flying start once again with a quickfire 41-run stand. Following the dismissal of openers and Suryakumar Yadav (7), Cameron Green and Tilak Verma stitched a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Tilak scored 37 in 17 balls, consisting of two fours and four sixes, continuing his good run in the tournament. Green also brought up his first IPL half-century, scoring 64* in 40 balls with six fours and two sixes. Green and a cameo from Tim David (16) helped MI reach a competitive total.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, taking 2/43 in his four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan got a wicket each.

In the chase of 193, SRH lost Harry Brook (9) and Rahul Tripathi (7) cheaply to Jason Behrendorff, reducing the side to 25/2. Then it was skipper Markram and Mayank Agarwal who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to bring their side back into the game. Markram was dismissed for 22 off 17 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen gave his side a chance at win with his 36 in just 16 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes. But his dismissal and Agarwal's wicket for 48 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and a six reduced SRH to 132/6 in 14.5 overs. The home side could not really make a comeback after it and was folded for 178 runs in 19.5 overs.

Behrendorff (2/37) and Riley Meredith (2/33) were the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla also took 2/43 in his four overs. Arjun

Tendulkar took 1/18 in 2.5 overs and Cameron Green also got a wicket.

With this win, MI is at the sixth spot in the points table with three wins and two losses, with a total of six points. SRH is in ninth position with two wins and three losses, with a total of four points.

Green got the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 192/5 (Cameron Green 64*, Tilak Varma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 (Mayank Agarwal 48, Heinrich Klaasen 36; Jason Behrendorff 2-37).

