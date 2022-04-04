Martin Guptill shares heartfelt tribute to Ross Taylor

New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill shared a heartfelt to teammate Ross Taylor, who played his last international game on Monday.

Ross Taylor played his farewell international match for New Zealand against the Netherlands in the third match of the three-match ODI series here at Seddon Park.

"This is it. This is the last time we saw him walk out of the New Zealand team. It'll be even more emotional when we wake up tomorrow morning and Ross is no longer going to be there. It will be tough, but we will have a good night tonight celebrating the Netherlands vs New Zealand series," said Martin Guptill in a statement.

"Rosco (Ross Taylor) is an absolute legend and all of us are going to miss him around the group. He has been phenomenal and absolutely lovely and hopefully, we can catch up over the coming years," he added.

With 8,607 runs in 236 ODIs, 7,683 runs in 112 Tests and 1,909 runs in 102 T20Is, Taylor had a successful international career as a cricketer.

It was not the happiest of endings as Ross Taylor could score only 14 in his farewell match but New Zealand registered a comprehensive win of 115 runs against the Netherlands to clean sweep the ODI series 3-0.

( With inputs from ANI )

