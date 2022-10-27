Matthew Wade tests positive for Covid-19

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid-19, but will still play their next match against England. That's because the Australian side do not have any recognised wicketkeeper replacement in their squad.

Wade is allowed to play and is likely to line up for Australia despite the positive test. His symptoms are minor. Wade will however need to travel to the ground separately to the rest of the squad and will not be able to use the team changeroom prior to or during the game.