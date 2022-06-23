Maxwell earns Test recall after five years following Head's hamstring injury

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been added to the Test squad in Sri Lanka following a spate of injuries in the camp. The development comes after Travis Head was ruled out of the fifth ODI with a hamstring injury, with white-ball captain Aaron Finch "not sure" about how the batter will hold up for the upcoming Test series.

Head sustained a low-grade hamstring injury while fielding in the fourth ODI of the series. "It's a bit more of a precaution, especially with where he fields," Aaron Finch said in the presser ahead of the final ODI. "He fields in the outfield and the ground is quite heavy and he does a lot of Ks... I'm not sure what he'll be like for the Tests but he's definitely not available for tomorrow."Maxwell last played a Test five years ago, against Bangladesh in Chattogram, and could make a return to the XI at Galle, especially given the side injury to Ashton Agar. Maxwell, though, will have to fight off challenges from Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis to replace Head at No. 5

