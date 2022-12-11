Mayank Agarwal and wife, Aashita Sood embrace parenthood, welcome baby boy!

Mayank Agarwal and his wife, Aashita Sood welcomed a baby boy, and they announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on their Instagram handle. For the unversed, Mayank married Aashita, a professional lawyer in 2018. On December 11, 2022, Mayank took to his Instagram handle and posted the first family picture after the arrival of his baby boy. In the photo, Mayank was donning a white shirt with a pair of blue jeans.

On the other hand, Aashita looked stunning in a bodycon dress as she held their baby boy in her arms while he was wrapped in a swaddle.Mayank penned a cutesy note and introduced his little man to the world. He also revealed the name of his baby boy, Aayansh. He also added how his son is the first ray of light in his life and a beautiful gift from God. He wrote: "With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh. The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God. 08.12.2022." Mayank and Aashita had dated for seven years before getting married on July 4, 2018. The couple had met during a Diwali party organised by their parents, and they instantly fell in love with each other.