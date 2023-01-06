MI Emirates start training ahead of inaugural edition of ILT20

Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 MI Emirates, captained by former West Indies big-hitter Kieron Pollard on Friday started their first training session at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium,here, ahead of the inaugural ILT20 season, starting from January 13.

Players such as Imran Tahir (SA), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Vriitya Aravind (UAE), Craig Overton (England), Will Smeed (England), Samit Patel (England), Bas De Leede (Netherlands), Jordan Thompson (England), Basil Hameed (UAE), Zahoor Khan (UAE), McKenny Clarke (West Indies), Daniel Mousley (England), Tomas Lammonby (England), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Bradley Wheal (Scotland) attended the first training session.

MI Emirates, who also have Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, will start their campaign against Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural ILT20 on Saturday, January 14.

"I am feeling privileged to lead the MI Emirates. We have a diverse mix of experienced and young players in our team. Our focus will be to train hard, the energy of the players is impressive and we aim to do our best," said head coach Shane Bond in a media release.

Apart from Bond, Parthiv Patel (batting coach), R Vinay Kumar (bowling coach) and James Franklin (fielding coach) are in the support staff for MI Emirates in the ILT20.

The final of the six-team ILT20 comprising 34 matches is scheduled for February 12.

The league will be clashing with the start of SA20 league in South Africa, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Big Bash League (BBL) running in Australia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor