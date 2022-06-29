Miandad, Sammy, Afridi, Shoaib named mentors for Pakistan Junior League

Karachi, June 29 In an effort to bring more talented youngsters into mainstream cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has enlisted the services of legendary players such as West Indies' Daren Sammy and Pakistani greats Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik for the inaugural Pakistan Junior League, which will be held in Lahore in October this year.

While Miandad, who played in six World Cups from 1975-1996, will be the league mentor, Afridi, Sammy and Shoaib will be the team mentors.

The four stalwarts share six major world titles, 1,559 international matches, 43,057 runs and 992 wickets between them, according to PCB. Sammy and Shahid were team-mates in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Peshawar Zalmi in 2017 when the team won the title.

Javed Miandad will be involved as an overall mentor, assisting the mentors of the six sides and the players during the tournament.

"Afridi, Sammy and Shoaib will be part of the team dug-outs in the build up to and during the Pakistan Junior League, which will be played at the backend of Pakistan vs England T20I that is scheduled to conclude on October 2," a PCB statement said on Wednesday.

In addition to the team mentor roles, the four will also serve as event ambassadors and will use their "knowledge, influence and attraction" to promote the event.

The PCB added that three more team mentors will be announced shortly.

"I have always enjoyed being part of the coaching set-up and this opportunity provides me with a chance to return to the field, work with players with bigger objectives and help them achieve excellence. Pakistan Junior League is an exciting and unique product, and I not only look forward to making a meaningful contribution but also project this league as a game-changer," said Miandad.

"I am pleased to have been awarded with the opportunity to be involved in the inaugural Pakistan Junior League. I am fully behind the concept and believe it will assist in identifying and fast-tracking outstanding cricketers," said Sammy, adding, "I have been part of Pakistan cricket system since 2016 and am a witness to some great local talent that has blown me away. I now look forward to working more closely with the teenagers, pass on my knowledge to them and help them fulfil their dreams of becoming international cricketers."

