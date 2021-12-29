Middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu explains 'why MS is the best captain India ever had’

Undoubtedly, M S Dhoni was the best captain of the Indian cricket team, he lead the team in two World Cup glories as the skipper. Apart from leading as the Indian team captain the player also led Chennai Super Kings in four victories.

Talking on the same note cricketer Ambati Rayudu also praised Dhoni, he also credited the former captain for getting the best out of him, said "Dhoni Bhai has had the impact of getting the best out of me, not only me but he has an impact on everyone and brings the best performance out of everyone in the team. That is why he is the best captain India has ever had."

He further added "I would definitely love to play for CSK. Formally, there has not been any communication with me so far, But I am hoping to get picked by them and have a successful league again."

Talking about his stint with CSK, the middle-order batter Rayudu said “My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK, and us winning the IPL that year made it very special."