MS Dhoni's New E-bike Ad Singing 'Bole Jo Koyal' Goes Viral, Fans React

MS Dhoni has captured the internet's attention once again, this time for his off-field talents. A new e-bike advertisement shared on social media Friday features Dhoni smoothly singing Falguni Pathak's hit song "Bole Jo Koyal."

The ad shows Dhoni enjoying a ride on the e-bike while effortlessly belting out his rendition of the song. Two animated koyals (Indian koel birds) accompany him on his countryside journey, seemingly charmed by Dhoni's song choice and mode of transportation. The advertisement concludes with a voiceover for one of the birds saying, "Thala for a reason," which has resonated with Dhoni's fans.

Some Dhoni fans believe the ad's use of "Bole Jo Koyal" was a clever move, as the song was previously used to playfully troll the star cricketer. Several fans have already declared it the best advertisement of the IPL 2024 season, where creativity in featuring Indian cricketers is leading to viral content.

Dhoni is known for his fondness for classic songs and has even been seen singing a few during his time with the Indian national team. He has openly expressed his admiration for "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon" from the 1976 Bollywood film "Kabhie Kabhie." Notably, Dhoni used this song as the background music for his Instagram post announcing his retirement from international cricket.

"Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon": MS Dhoni Bids Adieu in Poetic Style

On the field, Dhoni's return to competitive action was impressive. The 42-year-old showcased his enduring ability to hit big sixes. Despite CSK's loss, Super Kings fans were thrilled to see Dhoni back in his element, smashing a 17-ball 36 against DC. His knock included three sixes, four boundaries, and 20 runs off the final over against DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje. Meanwhile, CSK's next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Hyderabad.