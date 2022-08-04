Mignon du Preez re-signs with Hobart Hurricanes ahead of WBBL's eighth season

Hobart, Aug 4 South Africa batter Mignon du Preez on Thursday re-signed with Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the eighth season of the women's Big Bash League (WBBL), making the upcoming season her second consecutive outing in the purple jersey.

In the last season, she finished as the top run-scorer for the Hurricanes with a total of 414 runs at a strike rate of 115, with the highest score of an unbeaten 87 runs off just 61 deliveries against the Sydney Thunder.

Mignon will join her fellow South African, ex-international opener Lizelle Lee, and newly-announced captain, Australia's Elyse Villani. Ironically, she played alongside the duo during her time at the Melbourne Stars.

"I can't wait to return to Australia. I love the Big Bash. It was a big decision for me to make the move to the Hurricanes last season, but I can honestly say I had such a great time both on and off the field. I got to know a lot of the girls really well, and as we got to know each other better as a team, our cricket really improved too."

"We have a lot of the same team we had last year heading into WBBL|08, plus some pretty great additions too, and knowing first-hand what players of the quality of Junior (Elyse Villani) and Lizelle (Lee) can bring to a T20 team, I think that puts us in a pretty good position."

She joins Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman and Elyse Villani as players currently contracted with Hobart Hurricanes for eighth season of the WBBL.

