BBL 2025: James Vince's Powerful Shot Hits Seagull During Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match (Watch Video)

A powerful shot by Sydney Sixers batsman James Vince struck and injured a seagull during a Big Bash League match against the Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 9, 2025.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of the Sixers' innings. Vince, advancing down the pitch, smashed a ball bowled by Joel Paris over the non-striker's head. The ball collided with a seagull near the long-on boundary, causing the bird to fall to the ground.

Vince appeared visibly distressed by the incident. Although the ball reached the boundary, the players and spectators showed little interest in the runs as attention turned to the injured bird. Ground staff subsequently removed the seagull for treatment.

Vince top-scored for the Sixers with 53 runs off 44 balls. However, his dismissal in the 14th over triggered a collapse, with the Sixers losing three wickets for just one run.

Earlier, the Stars, batting first after losing the toss, were struggling at 60-4 in the 10th over. Glenn Maxwell (58) and Beau Webster (48) revived the innings. Sean Abbott was the leading bowler for the Sixers with 3-30.

The Sixers' chase faltered, with Vince the only significant contributor. They were bowled out for 140-9. Mark Steketee led the Stars' bowling attack with 3-14.

The Stars secured a comfortable victory, moving ahead of the Adelaide Strikers in the standings. The loss dropped the Sixers to second place.