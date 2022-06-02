Moeen Ali awarded Order of the British Empire for exemplary service to cricket

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours list and presented the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contribution to England cricket. Moeen made his international debut in 2014 and was a member of England’s World Cup-winning side in 2019.

“It’s an honor to be recognized, it’s amazing and my family is really proud and happy. More than anything, I know it makes my parents happy. It’s not about runs and wickets. I think it’s more about the journey I’ve been through and all that kind of stuff, I guess. It’s my background, my upbringing, and all that. All those kinds of things I’ve been through throughout my life,” he was quoted by News 18. With 195 wickets in 64 games, he announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in 2021. Apart from that, he also had 2914 runs under his belt batting in the middle-order. He continues to represent the England in white-ball cricket.

