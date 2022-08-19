Moeen Ali signs up for ILT20 League, CSK owners unhappy

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named in the Sharjah Warriors squad for the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20). The 35-year-old was interestingly named as one of the five preliminary signings made by the Johannesburg Super Kings last week.

With the two tournaments set to take place simultaneously in early 2023, it is unclear how he will represent both franchises. According to Cricbuzz, the all-rounder has agreed to represent the Sharjah Warriors, which virtually makes him unavailable for the CSA T20 League.

Cricbuzz reported that ILT20 sources told them that Ali has agreed to play in the league, which means he cannot be part of the CSA tournament. When contacted, CSK's Kasi Viswanathan expressed surprise.

"We just came to know. We will find out from the player," the CEO of the Chennai franchise said.It was further reported that Moeen has told the ILT20 organizers that he’ll play for the league whenever he is not on England team duty.