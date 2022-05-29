Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement on Brendon McCullum's advice?

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has reportedly told the new head coach of the read-ball team, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, that he is planning to come out of Test retirement and join the Ben Stokes-led side.Moeen had retired from Test cricket in September last year, and at that time the 34-year-old had said he had done so to prolong his white-ball career.The all-rounder played for Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings in their failed season this year, and showed flashes of brilliance with bat and ball.A report in dailymail.co.uk added that Moeen’s close friend and fellow spinner Adil Rashid “could be tempted too" to come out of retirement.

Moeen has aggregated 195 wickets and scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests, and had quit Test cricket last year reportedly citing lack of motivation.The report, quoting a source, said that Moeen respects McCullum a lot and “would play for him". “He respects Brendon immensely and would play for him. He’s always been committed to England and wishes to continue. He will assist when required," the source said.England are scheduled to play three Tests in Pakistan later this year and McCullum’s task after the home series against New Zealand — beginning at Lord’s on June 2 — will be to look at all viable spin options for the sub-continent’s tour.After taking over as England Test coach when McCullum was reportedly asked about Moeen and the fact that the veteran all-rounder had retired, the New Zealander has said, “We’ll see. I’m sure if Mo (Moeen) wanted to, and was prepared to put the yards in to make it back into the side, then he’d challenge, no doubt."

