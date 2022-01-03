Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket ending an 18-year-long career. Hafeez last played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup with his last outing turning out to be the defeat to Australia in the semi-final in the UAE last year. Hafeez, however, will continue to play franchise-based league cricket across the globe. The 41-year-old announced his retirement in a press conference on Monday morning in Pakistan.

Hafeez signed up for Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League, starting January 27.Hafeez, who made his international debut in 2003, played 218 ODIs, hitting 6614 runs, including 11 hundreds and 38 fifties. He picked up 139 wickets in the 50-over format. He hit 2514 runs in 119 T20is and picked up 61 wickets. Hafeez had announced his retirement from Tests in 2018. He played 55 matches, scoring 3652 runs, including 10 hundreds.

