Mohammad Hafeez appointed interim head coach of Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has been appointed the interim head coach of Pakistan men's cricket team for the side’s upcoming tours against Australia and New Zealand. Hafeez will also be the team’s new director. The 43-year-old will serve as the head coach for three Test matches in Australia and five T20Is in New Zealand in December and January. Hafeez last played played for Pakistan in 2021. Hafeez has no coaching experience until now but the board has made some sweeping changes which include many leadership changes on the side as well. Babar stepped down as the skipper in all three formats, which paved the way for Shan Masood to be appointed as the Test skipper, with Shaheen Afridi being the skipper of the T20I side.

He has been given the responsibility of reshaping the national team after Pakistan's league stage elimination in the World Cup. Hafeez will also be serving as a coach and he will be consulted when the PCB appoints the new support staff of the team for the forthcoming tours to Australia and New Zealand. "I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Team Director for the Pakistan Cricket Team. I would like to thank PCB for trusting my abilities and giving me this challenging responsibility," Hafeez said. "But, I am committed to work collaboratively with the coaching staff and players to contribute to the team's success. Together, we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans," Hafeez added in a statement released by the board.Hafeez was also called by the board chairman to discuss any changes in the squad ahead of the World Cup. Although he and Misbah-ul-Haq had suggested some changes, Babar and former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq rejected them, insisting on retaining the same players.