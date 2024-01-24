PCB Appoints Shah Khawar as Interim Chief after Zaka Ashraf’s Exit

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named its election commissioner Shah Khawar interim chief after the office of chairman fell vacant due to stepping down of Zaka Ashraf. He will take care of the PCB affairs till the election of a permanent chairman. Khawar visited the PCB headquarters here after taking charge where he was welcomed by Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, directors and other staff. He will be briefed on “important” matters by the officials.It is learnt that he will also oversee the PCB elections.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will contest for the office of chairman the elections likely to be held within a month.“I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”PCB, meanwhile, said in a statement:"According to the notification dated 23 January 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB."PCB chiefs have yet to complete their term since Ehsan Mani in 2021. Ramiz Raja served for 15 months (September 2021 – December 22), while Najam Sethi (December 2022 – June 2023) and Zaka Ashraf (July 2023 – January 2024) failed to last even one year, respectively.

