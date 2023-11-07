Michael Vaughan hits back at Mohammad Hafeez's 'selfish' label on Virat Kohli's century in World Cup clash

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has responded to comments made by Mohammad Hafeez, who criticized Virat Kohli's century in the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa as "selfish." Vaughan defended Kohli's performance on a challenging pitch, emphasizing its value in securing a match-winning outcome.

Kohli's unbeaten innings of 101 runs off 121 balls in the highly anticipated clash against South Africa in Kolkata drew some criticism. Fans on social media accused Kohli of playing for personal milestones. However, at the innings break, the 35-year-old Indian captain explained that the wicket was difficult to bat on, and the team's total of 326 runs was well above par.

Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023#India#Pakistanhttps://t.co/Foh3hhz3RE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 7, 2023

Hafeez's comments were made during a program called 'Top Cricket Analysis,' where he stated, "I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting, and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred, and he didn't put the team first. Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn't because he is playing for Team India and not for himself."

In response, Vaughan took to social media, addressing Hafeez directly: "Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan"