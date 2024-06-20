Former Pakistan men's team director and head coach Mohammad Hafeez has made startling revelations about his brief tenure with the side, highlighting issues of player discipline. Hafeez, a former all-rounder, expressed dissatisfaction with the players' lack of focus during and after matches, which he believed was unacceptable.

Mohammad Hafeez said "How can 4-5 players sleep during a match? I told them if you did this again, you won't be part of Pakistan's team"



1 month later: Mohammad Hafeez sacked....pic.twitter.com/pAyohmNVNr — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 20, 2024

Hafeez, known for his disciplinarian approach, stated in an interview with the Club Prairie Fire Podcast that he found 4-5 players sleeping in the dressing room during Test matches, a situation he deemed inappropriate. He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus during professional engagements, criticizing the players' behavior and asserting his stance on discipline.

"I want you guys to stay focused during the game and off the game," Hafeez explained. "Whatever you guys do, it is your own life, I never get involved in it. But in professional timings of the game, I want you guys to focus on the game."

Hafeez's tenure came under scrutiny after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) terminated his contract following the Test tour of Australia and the T20I series in New Zealand. Media reports suggested that his strict approach did not sit well with the players, contributing to his departure from the role.

The Pakistan team, currently in the spotlight for their disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, faced an early exit from the tournament after losses to USA and Team India. Captain Babar Azam, in particular, has faced criticism for his lack of intent with the bat.

Reflecting on his time as team director, Hafeez acknowledged that his disciplinary stance was not well-received by the media. "You tell me Gilly, if a player is sleeping in the dressing room and we are playing Test cricket. 4-5 players are sleeping in the dressing room, should I allow that as a team director? You cannot switch yourself off during the game, but unfortunately the media didn't like it."

Pakistan's next anticipated action is during the Test series against Bangladesh in August.