Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

After making a debut on April 3, 2003, against Zimbabwe, the all-rounder has decided to retire after 18 years.

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 392 international matches, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets, besides also captaining the side in 32 international matches. He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales.

Overall, Hafeez played in three 50-over World Cups (2007, 2011 and 2019), six 20-over World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021) and three ICC Champions Trophies (2006, 2013 and 2017).

"Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction. In fact, I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I am thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board who helped me out during my career," read Hafeez's statement in an official Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

"And, of course, my family who made big sacrifices to ensure I achieved my aspirations of representing Pakistan at a global stage. I am extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been considered worthy of donning the national kit with Pakistan emblem for 18 years. My country and my team have always been at my forefront and therefore, every time I stepped onto the field, I tried to raise their profile and image by playing hard and tough but within the rich traditions of spirit of cricket," he added.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja lauded praises for Hafeez and wished him luck for his life ahead.

"Hafeez has been a wholehearted cricketer who worked tirelessly at his game to have a long and fruitful career. His game evolved with time, adjusting to different formats quite intelligently. Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with modern demands of this testing format. His batsmanship took a sprightly turn, nailing sixes almost at will," said Ramiz Raja.

"He has worn the green blazer with pride for which we at the PCB are thankful. I wish him best of luck for his future life and thank him again for his magnificent contribution to Pakistan cricket," he added.

In the ICC Player Rankings, Hafeez achieved the highest Test rankings of 22nd in batting, 29th in bowling and fifth in all-rounders. In the ODI rankings, Hafeez's highest ranking was 13th in March 2014, while he topped the bowling and all-rounder charts in August 2012 and January 2013, respectively.

Hafeez's rankings in T20I were equally impressive, peaking to ninth in batting in February 2007, third in bowling in August 2013 and number-one in all-rounders in March 2014.

( With inputs from ANI )

