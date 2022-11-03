Mohammad Haris replaces Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad

In a major blow to Pakistan, hard hitting batsman Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 due to injury. Meanwhile, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Mohammad Haris as a replacement. Harris was named as a replacement for Fakhar after he sustained a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee.

He will be unavailable for Pakistan's crucial match against South Africa on Thursday and their final group game against Bangladesh later this week..“Obviously, with any knee injury, it takes time to have 100% recovery. Fakhar and the team understood the risks of coming into the tournament and we got him in. You saw how he performed with batting. Unfortunately in the last match he had a bit of a twist which aggravated his injury," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pakistan team doctor Najeebullah Soomro as saying.

Two defeats by the narrowest of margins have left Pakistan on the edge of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but not yet totally out of the picture in terms of qualification for the semifinals. Pakistan team still have a hint of hope of reaching the knockout stage. First, they simply must beat South Africa on Thursday.Even if Men in Green register victories in their final two group games against South Africa and Bangladesh they will need other results to go their way to earn a semi-final spot