Most fielders in our team are agile and quick, we can save 5-10 runs: Bangladesh skipper after win over Netherlands

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan heaped praise on the team's all-round effort as Bangla Tigers registered a nine-run win over the Netherlands on Monday.

A superb spell from pacer Taskin Ahmed overpowered a valiant half-century from Colin Ackermann and guided Bangladesh to a 9-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match here at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

With this win, Bangladesh are in the second position in Group 2 with 2 points below India, which also has two points. The Netherlands are at the bottom with zero points.

"It was very important to get a win. I have played all the editions of (T20 World Cup) but we haven't won and that was on the back of my mind. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals and that wasn't helping us. We knew that 155 would have been a great total, we were 10 runs short. The fast bowlers bowled well. We understand the importance of fast bowling, we have found some very good bowlers. Taskin has been a good bowler for us, he has the experience and pace. Most of the fielders in our team are agile and quick, in the field we can save 5-10 runs, and that could be a big difference," Shakib Al Hasan said in a post-match presentation.

The Netherlands were required to score 145 for victory but pacer Taskin Ahmed gave them shock right at the beginning as he dismissed Vikramjit Singh (0) and Bas de Leede (0) in the first two balls of the innings.Max O'Dowd's stay at the crease was also cut short with a run-out by Afif Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan. He had scored 8 of 8 balls. Another run-out by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan sent back Tom Cooper for a duck. With some electric fielding and accurate pace, Bangladesh had reduced the Dutch to 15/4.Colin Ackermann and skipper Scott Edwards helped their side move through the remainder of the powerplay without any further damage. At the end of the powerplay, Netherlands were 32/4, with Colin Ackermann 21* and Scott Edwards 3*.

The duo continued to keep the scoreboard moving and they took their side halfway into the innings. At the end of 10 overs, Netherlands were 51/4, with Ackermann 31* and Edwards 12*.The 44-run stand between Ackermann and Edwards was broken when all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan intervened to remove skipper Edwards for 16, which came off 24 balls. Hasan Mahmud was the catcher. Half of the Netherlands team was inside the pavilion for 59 runs.The Dutch side's miseries continued as Hasan Mahmud dislodged the stumps of Tim Pringle for just one run off six balls. The scoreboard read 66/6. Rain interrupted play at this point.After the resumption of play, the Asian side continued to maintain a strong grip over the match, with Mahmud getting his second wicket of the match. He dismissed Logan van Beek for two with assistance from Taskin's safe hands at deep fine leg. The Netherlands were now reduced to 81/7.Taskin got the third wicket of the match as he sent back Shariz Ahmad (9), with Mahmud being involved in yet another dismissal, taking a catch at the deep third man.

Ackermann, who had been single-handedly resisting Bangladesh bowling and had scored a half-century, was dismissed by Taskin, with the bowler getting assistance from Mosaddek. The batter was back in the pavilion for 62 which came of 48 balls and included six fours and two sixes.Bangladesh were one wicket away from victory, having reduced Netherlands to 113/9.

Paul van Meekeren swung his bat as much as he could, taking his side close to win. But Soumya Sarkar cleaned him up on the final ball of the innings for 24 of 14 balls. The Dutch team was all out for 135 in 20 overs and lost the match by nine runs.Taskin finished as the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, with 4/25 in his four overs. Muhmad also took 2/15 in his four overs. Shakib and Soumya got one wicket as well. Earlier, a good spell by Netherlands bowling lineup helped the team to restrict Bangladesh to 144/8.

( With inputs from ANI )

