Mumbai and Pune to host league phase of IPL 2022, final likely on May 29

The league stage of the Indian Premier League 2022 will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune with the 10-team edition this year set to get underway in the final week of March. The final is likely to be played on May 29. 55 matches are set to be played in Mumbai while 15 will be played in Pune. The Governing Council also decided to keep open the option of allowing crowds to attend the matches, subject to permission from the Maharashtra government.

The matches in Mumbai will be played across the Wankhede Stadium, the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium while the MCA Stadium will host the fixtures in Pune. The venues for the league stages has been limited to just 4 to ensure the safety of players, support staff and other stakeholders in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. By playing only in Mumbai and Pune, the BCCI can also avoid air travel. The IPL 2022, which sees the addition of 2 new teams in Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, will witness an increase of 14 league stage matches. Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will be looking to defend their title and equal Mumbai Indians' record for the most successful franchise.