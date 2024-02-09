One Person Killed in Truck Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pimpri: A truck rammed into a truck on the Pune-Mumbai Express road while it was heading towards Pune city. The truck driver's accomplice in front of him was killed. The incident took place at Shirgaon on Pune-Mumbai road on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Roshanlal Narayanji Mina (30), a resident of Rajasthan.



The truck driver, Savarlal Ishwarlal Nayak (32), a resident of Samelia in Rajasthan, has lodged a complaint with Shirgaon police station. A case has been registered against the truck driver Ajay Ramesh Mina (20), a resident of Rajasthan.

According to the police, the complainant was driving his truck (RJ06G3107) on the Pune side of the Mumbai-Pune Express Road. The suspect then drove the truck (RJ27GD8229) in his possession and hit the complainant's truck from behind. Roshanlal Narayanji Mina, who was with the complainant, suffered serious injuries and died, the complaint said.

