Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 14 runs, jump to 6th position

Mumbai Indians posted a total of 192 runs, which looks like a good total on this ground. Cameron Green came up the order and delivered. His 64 off 40 kept the score board board moving for MI. Both opener once again added good 41 runs for the first wickets. Rest was done by Tilak Verma's 37 off just 17 balls. For SRH Marco Jansen got two wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained economical by 31 runs and a wicket in his 4 over spell.

Jason Behrendorff rattled the Sunrisers Hyderabad early in their chase of 193 by taking the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. However, Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal then seemed set to get the chase back on track but the SRH captain ended up falling to Cameron Green. SRH kept chipping away at the target though, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring 36 off 16. Mayank Agarwal struggled all the way to 48 in 41 balls. While Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad kept MI on their toes, eventually the five-time champions got past the finishing line with Arjun Tendulkar bowling the last over and taking his first IPL wicket.